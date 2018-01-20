Politics

ANC elects NWC members as party resolves to remove JZ from office

20 January 2018 - 08:51 By QAANITAH HUNTER
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma dances with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, alongside President Jacob Zuma, at the ANC's birthday bash. File Photo.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma dances with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, alongside President Jacob Zuma, at the ANC's birthday bash. File Photo.
Image: Masi Losi

The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) elected its National Working Committee (NWC) late on Friday, which included a mix of leaders belonging to factions both supporting and opposing newly elected party president Cyril Ramaphosa. 

ANC MP and defeated presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma received the highest number of votes along with Housing Minister Lindiwe Sisulu - both received 61 votes.

An outcry over the lack of gender equality in the party' top six officials led to a strong lobby for women to be elected to the NWC. There are now 12 women ANC leaders and eight men on the NWC.

While there are a number of returning members of the NWC like Jeff Radebe and Derek Hanekom, younger members such as Ronald Lamola and Dakota Legoete were also elected. 

ANC NEC wants Zuma removed – but not just yet

Meeting of ANC’s national executive committee agrees that Jacob Zuma should be removed from national office – but his removal should be managed by ...
Politics
14 hours ago

According to the party constitution, the working committee is made up of the top six officials and 20 members of the NEC.

Their work is to carry out decisions of the NEC and ensure all ANC structures carry out their duties and functions.

Initially, four provincial leaders from the Free State and KwaZulu Natal in their capacity as ex-oficio members participated in the vote for the NWC, but their votes where excluded from the final tally because the two provincial structures were dissolved.

The NEC resolved that following two separate court judgments that saw both provincial leadership structures prevented from voting at the party's conference, they should be dissolved and a tentative leadership be put in place pending the rerun of both provincial conferences.

The biggest decision from the two day NEC is a resolution that state president Jacob Zuma be removed from office in a process managed by ANC officials.  

In effect, this means Zuma’s removal would be inevitable but the timing is yet to be decided.

Two sources who were in the NEC meeting on Friday told TimesLIVE there was agreement that Zuma should not be in office when the party started its campaigning for the 2019 general elections, as this could have a negative impact on the party.


Here is the full NWC list:

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma 
Lindiwe Sisulu 
Naledi Pandor
Jeff Radebe 
Angie Motshekga 
Derek Hanekom 
Edna Molewa 
Thoko Didiza 
Nomvula Mokonyane 
Nathi Mthethwa 
Ronald Lamola 
Tina Joemat Peterson 
Dakota Legoete 
Senzo Mchunu 
Zizi Kodwa
Tony Yengeni 
Bathabile Dlamini 
Nomaindia Mfeketho 
Barbara  Creecy 
Thandi Modise

READ MORE

Ramaphosa piles pressure on Zuma with anti-corruption call

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday called on prosecutors to act urgently in pursuit of a firm owned by friends of scandal-plagued President ...
Politics
1 day ago

I am the only president of the country, Zuma tells court

President Jacob Zuma has filed court papers appealing the decision of the High Court in Pretoria which said he could not appoint the National ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa can be SA’s Number One immediately

Who will be South Africa’s next president? With Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa giving a clear indication in television interviews on Sunday that ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC elects NWC members as party resolves to remove JZ from office Politics
  2. ANC NEC wants Zuma removed – but not just yet Politics
  3. Abrahams appeals against court ruling on his NPA appointment Politics
  4. SAHRC meets H&M but EFF a no-show Politics
  5. Eskom board must explain R400m 'sourcing fee' Politics

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X