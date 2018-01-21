Negotiations among contenders vying to replace ANC deputy president David Mabuza as Mpumalanga ANC chairman are hotting up‚ with opposing factions racing to secure early deals.

TimesLIVE understands that two of the contenders - MEC for safety and security Pat Ngomane and Sasekani Manzini‚ MEC for public works and provincial ANC spokeswoman - may be close to a deal in which Ngomane would be the new provincial chairman and Manzini possibly his deputy.

Ngomane and Manzini met on Wednesday in the latter’s constituency of Acornhoek in Bushbuckridge. The meeting was also attended by ANC youth league deputy president Desmond Moela as well as Bohlabela ANC regional secretary Folas Sibuyi.

However‚ it’s still early days as the province is only expected to convene its provincial general council (PGC) - constituted of branches - in April‚ to elect a new chairman and deputy.