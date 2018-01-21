Revealed: how Shaun Abrahams was forced to act on Guptas​

This week the Asset Forfeiture Unit set its sight on assets worth R1.6-billion belonging to the controversial Gupta family. This latest court action was widely welcomed and follows months of reporting on how the family captured state entities and enriched themselves.

The Sunday Times this week reveals how National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams ignored pleas from the AFU to proceed with the preservation order and only acted when threatened with court action late last year.

“Shaun only succumbed to the pressure because he was threatened with court action which was going to embarrass him as a Zuma stooge,” a senior official has told the Sunday Times.