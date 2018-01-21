Politics

Revealed: how Shaun Abrahams was forced to act on Guptas​

21 January 2018 - 05:00 By THANDUXOLO JIKA, MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA and Qaanitah Hunter
Shaun Abrahams. File photo.
Shaun Abrahams. File photo.
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

This week the Asset Forfeiture Unit set its sight on assets worth R1.6-billion belonging to the controversial Gupta family. This latest court action was widely welcomed and follows months of  reporting on how the family captured state entities and enriched themselves.

The Sunday Times this week reveals how  National Prosecuting Authority  boss Shaun Abrahams ignored pleas from the AFU to proceed with the preservation order and only acted when threatened with court action late last year.

“Shaun only succumbed to the pressure because he was threatened with court action which was going to embarrass him as a Zuma stooge,” a senior  official has told the Sunday Times.


 The AFU this week  executed  two preservations orders, one against global consulting firm  McKinsey and Trillian and the other against the Guptas and their companies.

“It is the beginning  of the closing of the net, but it is not evidence of Shaun Abrahams’s work ... It is well known that Shaun Abrahams has been blocking this event.” 

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

