Morally‚ I always feel that the SABC needs to get a better slice of the cake and I stand firm on that decision.

They have the platforms‚ the reach and the languages. None of you commercial media can compete with them.

I also am obligated to support community media especially when we are in their communities.

I have learnt that people love their community radio stations and there is a sense of believability when information comes from their community radio stations. We are at a time when newsrooms are bleeding. They do not have the personnel nor the revenue.

Social media has changed the way we consume information and one has to choose between buying a lotto ticket or data‚ a newspaper or just log on to their online news house.

It is tough.

It is tough for government communicators‚ it is tough for the media.

Those who communicate for government need to constantly find new strategies to make sure that their message is out.

This includes directly talking to communities through imbizo‚ buying space and using social media.

At DSD we are big on communicating directly with our communities. Most of the communication budget goes to being in communities and finding solutions and changing policy with our communities. Most importantly we speak in their languages.

We leave money in communities. We spend weeks in dialogue with different audience. Usually this culminates in a bigger event where the community and its leaders report to the Minister. I am telling you this because I want us to interrogate the statement by the SABC and the position of most of you that what I did was wrong or not done. Again‚ thank you Ray Hartley for having the guts to say ‘is it because it’s this Minister?” Several others also thought the fuss made by the media was uncalled for and excessive. I had done nothing wrong.

Let me be clear‚ I am happy but concerned about the decision by the SABC to refund. It is a bad precedent and I do not know if we are ALL owed money by the public broadcaster. They crumbled under pressure and did not stand for a principle. But the board has decided. I am concerned now that we must start defining what interview means. What paying for interview means. It’s going to be interesting. Not only for the SABC but for the rest of the media. I received a proposal from Power fm last year for Minister to host a show during women’s month. Others I believe paid‚ others did not. Again‚ I understand why everyone needs to be creative and sell good proposals to us.