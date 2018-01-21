Politics

Zuma’s NEC allies mum as move to remove him gathers pace

21 January 2018 - 05:05 By QAANITAH HUNTER
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ Sunday Times

President Jacob Zuma’s most stubborn  ANC supporters left him in the lurch in his hour of need when they made no attempt to stop moves to oust him from the Union Buildings.

Several members of the ANC’s national executive committee  —  its highest decision-making body in between conference — have told the Sunday Times that Zuma’s staunch supporters did not bother to reject renewed calls for his removal from office before the end of his second five-year term in April next year.

This is in stark contrast to their  stances in previous NEC meetings, during which   they fiercely defended Zuma whenever attempts were made for him to axed. 


The NEC reached consensus on Friday night that Zuma should not be in office in the run-up to the 2019 general election.

The matter was discussed after it was raised by new NEC member David Masondo.

The ANC’s top six officials have now been mandated to  meet with Zuma to communicate the decision to him and finalise the modalities of his exit, including related timelines.

