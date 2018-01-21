Zuma’s NEC allies mum as move to remove him gathers pace

President Jacob Zuma’s most stubborn ANC supporters left him in the lurch in his hour of need when they made no attempt to stop moves to oust him from the Union Buildings.

Several members of the ANC’s national executive committee — its highest decision-making body in between conference — have told the Sunday Times that Zuma’s staunch supporters did not bother to reject renewed calls for his removal from office before the end of his second five-year term in April next year.

This is in stark contrast to their stances in previous NEC meetings, during which they fiercely defended Zuma whenever attempts were made for him to axed.