Politics

Is Dlamini 'personally liable' for Sassa crisis?

22 January 2018 - 10:09 By Genevieve Quintal
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. File photo
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. File photo
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The Constitutional Court-mandated inquiry into whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally liable for the crisis at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) gets under way on Monday.

The inquiry follows a Constitutional Court order that Dlamini be joined to the court matter‚ which was brought by the Centre of Applied Legal Studies on behalf of the Black Sash rights group‚ in her personal capacity.

It is understood the inquiry will start with former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza’s affidavit. In an affidavit to the court last year‚ Magwaza accused Dlamini of lying about her involvement in the crisis and about the so-called work streams.

The Constitutional Court ordered in March 2017 that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) continue to pay grants for 12 months‚ after it was found Sassa could not take over distribution‚ despite previously saying it could.

In her affidavit‚ Dlamini blamed the Sassa fiasco on the agency’s officials‚ specifically Magwaza.

This week’s inquiry will be led by Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

-BusinessLIVE

READ MORE

Bathabile Dlamini 'shrewdly frustrating' exit of CPS

In what has become an annual tradition since the Constitutional Court ruled Net 1 UEPS Technology subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services’ (CPS’s) welfare ...
Politics
10 days ago

Suspect nabbed with over 80 bank cards and Sassa pension cards

Northern Cape police have arrested a man in possession of over 80 bank cards‚ 143 South African identity documents and 37 Sassa pension cards.
News
26 days ago

Don't fear, social grants will be paid on time

The Post Office will begin disbursing grants from April 1
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Is Dlamini 'personally liable' for Sassa crisis? Politics
  2. Zille takes charge: Day Zero bigger than WWII and 9/11‚ says premier Politics
  3. Maimane demands arrest of Zwane and Magashule over Estina saga Politics
  4. Mokonyane to fill in for Zuma Politics
  5. We did nothing wrong says Lumka Oliphant on paying for TV interview Politics

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X