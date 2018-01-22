Eskom’s head of generation‚ Matshela Koko‚ and suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh are expected to appear before a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at the power utility.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprise are expected to receive evidence from suspended the duo. Singh will open the inquiry’s public hearings – sitting for the first time this year - when he appears on Tuesday. Koko is expected to be in front of the inquiry on Wednesday‚ when he is expected to give his side of the story.

"Eskom protocol is that we have authorised spokespeople that deal with Eskom issues. If I comment on Eskom issues‚ I may be presenting myself on the platter‚” said Koko when asked about his appearance.

"As I speak to you now‚ I am preparing for Parliament because that is my main focus. This is the only opportunity that has presented itself to me to tell my side of the story. All along I heard people talking for and on my behalf and I've been constrained‚ and haven’t had an avenue to respond or say my say on a legitimate forum‚" said Koko.

Singh was not immediately available for comment.