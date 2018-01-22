Zille takes charge: Day Zero bigger than WWII and 9/11‚ says premier

Helen Zille is sailing into action as Day Zero looms — and says the challenge is greater than World War 2 or the aftermath of 9/11 in New York City.

The Western Cape premier said on Monday she was stepping in to manage the impending disaster of Day Zero.

In her column on Daily Maverick‚ Zille said the need to intervene became clear when Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille announced on Thursday that the city was now likely to run out of water.