Politics

ANC youth leader sent me a death threat - Tshwane mayor

24 January 2018 - 10:56 By Timeslive
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

Solly Msimanga‚ the Democratic Alliance's mayor of Tshwane‚ on Wednesday urged the African National Congress to distance itself from a death threat uttered by a man he knew to be affiliated to the ANCYL.

The threat was made on a comment threat on the mayor's official Facebook account at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

It stated: “Solly‚ former Mamelodi beauty king‚ we are coming for you this Friday‚ bloody die white puppet.”

Msimanga said he had opted not to press charges against the Facebook account holder at this stage. However‚ "I will not hesitate to do so if this conduct persists".

"This sort of utterance is completely unacceptable and has since been deleted by the individual who originally posted it.

". . . No person in Tshwane and South Africa alike should make or receive comments such as (this)."

The mayor said the comment comes ahead of a march scheduled for Friday in which the ANCYL in the greater Tshwane region have threatened to shut down the city.

"This is a march for which the city received no formal application and should it continue it will be unprotected and unlawful‚" said Msimanga.

"If these utterances on Facebook echo the spirit of the march scheduled for Friday‚ it is deeply concerning. However‚ we do hope that these comments were made by this individual in his personal capacity and that the deletion of the post is an indication of his regret."

READ MORE

Tshwane mayor laments walkout from council by ANC

The Democratic Alliance has lamented a walkout once again by the African National Congress during a council meeting on Wednesday.
Politics
13 days ago

Replace chairs with cushions to avoid injuries at political events: Holomisa

It's raining chairs again. United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has suggested that chairs be replaced by cushions at political events ...
Politics
1 month ago

Tshwane has a new top cop

The City of Tshwane has finalised the appointment of its chief of police.
News
15 days ago

Most read

  1. Muthambi confirms DG transfer Politics
  2. Anoj Singh lied to parliamentary inquiry: Eskom spokesperson Politics
  3. State capture inquiry: Terms of reference to be released on Thursday Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Maimane on how to avert 'Day Zero' Politics
  5. Ouch! Read some of Gordhan's zingers to Singh at #EskomInquiry Politics

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X