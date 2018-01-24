Solly Msimanga‚ the Democratic Alliance's mayor of Tshwane‚ on Wednesday urged the African National Congress to distance itself from a death threat uttered by a man he knew to be affiliated to the ANCYL.

The threat was made on a comment threat on the mayor's official Facebook account at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

It stated: “Solly‚ former Mamelodi beauty king‚ we are coming for you this Friday‚ bloody die white puppet.”

Msimanga said he had opted not to press charges against the Facebook account holder at this stage. However‚ "I will not hesitate to do so if this conduct persists".

"This sort of utterance is completely unacceptable and has since been deleted by the individual who originally posted it.

". . . No person in Tshwane and South Africa alike should make or receive comments such as (this)."

The mayor said the comment comes ahead of a march scheduled for Friday in which the ANCYL in the greater Tshwane region have threatened to shut down the city.

"This is a march for which the city received no formal application and should it continue it will be unprotected and unlawful‚" said Msimanga.

"If these utterances on Facebook echo the spirit of the march scheduled for Friday‚ it is deeply concerning. However‚ we do hope that these comments were made by this individual in his personal capacity and that the deletion of the post is an indication of his regret."