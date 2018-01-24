Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh lied to the parliamentary inquiry into state capture on Tuesday‚ Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Wednesday morning.

Phasiwe made the allegation on the Eusebius McKaiser show on Radio 702.

McKaiser asked Phasiwe about press releases that the power utility sent out in which they denied a relationship with the Gupta-linked Trillian.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has set its sights on assets worth R1.6-billion belonging to the controversial Gupta family by executing two preservation orders. One is against the Gupta-linked Trillian in relation to work it did for Eskom.

Phasiwe said information on the Trillian matter in press releases was approved by Singh‚ Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko and Eskom legal boss Suzanne Daniels.

“We got information from Eskom management‚ in particular Mr Singh himself‚ where we basically got information that made mention that we as Eskom do not have any dealings with Trillian and as a result we could not have made any payments to them.”

Singh testified on Tuesday in parliament that the press releases were sent out without his knowledge.

McKaiser asked Phasiwe: “Would the following be an accurate summary? You reported honestly a lie that you were told by Anoj Singh?”

“Yes‚” Phasiwe replied.

Earlier he said: “Now we now know it’s not the truth‚ but at the time I was given that information and I did not have any‚ I’ll say reason‚ to doubt that what I was getting from management was not correct.”