The terms of reference for the inquiry into state capture are expected to be made available on Thursday‚ justice minister Michael Masuthu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE via telephone‚ Masutha confirmed that his technical team are working towards making them public within 24 hours‚ as they are currently being translated into another official language as per the legal requirement.

"We have a team that is working on the technical support‚ which does the same job and has the responsibility with regards to all other commissions. That team will deal with the full range of aspects of this. Yesterday I received a signed proclamation from the president and the next step that I need to do is to publish the terms of reference‚" Masutha told TimesLIVE.

"We didn’t draft the terms of reference. The president‚ and of course advised by whoever constitutes his legal team in assisting him in that regard‚ would be responsible for that. Of course the [department of justice] has a responsibility to settle all legal instruments such as bills that go to parliament‚" said Masutha.