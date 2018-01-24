President Jacob Zuma has ordered officials to stop government programmes "that won't take us anywhere" and divert their money to free education.

The president made the bold statement during his visit to one of top performing schools in his hometown of Nkandla‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Wednesday.

Addressing learners of Bhuqwini High School - which achieved a 97% Matric pass rate last year - Zuma said free education was going to change South Africa in 20 years time.

"You can't say there is no money for education. I've told those who are looking at the finances to stop other government programmes to get money for free education because there are things that won't take us anywhere‚" he said.

However‚ he did not specify exactly which government programmes he was referring to.

Zuma surprised many when he announced before the ANC's 54th national elective conference in Johannesburg in December that government will subsidise free higher education for poor and working class students in 2018. Even then‚ he did not explain where the money to fund free higher education would come from.

Zuma on Wednesday described education as the "weapon for everything"‚ saying it should be the solution for nation-building.