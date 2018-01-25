The commission of inquiry into state capture will probe whether President Jacob Zuma, government ministers or staff from state owned entities were involved in awarding unlawful tenders to the Gupta family.

The terms of reference‚ published on Thursday in the Government Gazette‚ appear to be in line with recommendations made by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Among others‚ the inquiry will investigate claims made by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former MP Vytjie Mentor that they were offered cabinet positions by members of the Gupta family.

It will also look into allegations of irregularities in the awarding of contracts‚ mining licences and government advertising in the New Age newspaper and any other government services.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng‚ rather than Zuma‚ appoint the chair of the inquiry. Mogoeng appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to lead the commission.