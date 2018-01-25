Politics

Solidarity adamant Molefe must face consequences

25 January 2018 - 16:48 By Sipho Mabena
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. File photo.
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Embattled former Eskom boss Brian Molefe cannot simply pay back the more than R11-million of his R30-million retirement payout that he has already received and go on with his life.

Trade union Solidarity is adamant that he must face consequences for his “fraudulent actions”.

A full bench of the High court in Pretoria made a scathing ruling against Molefe‚ finding that former public protector Thuli Madonsela's “damning” State of Capture report could not be ignored and would hang over Molefe until he was cleared'

Judge Elias Matojane’s judgment‚ confirmed by Judge Hans Fabricius and Judge Segopotje Mphahlele‚ was unrelenting: “The allegations are highly relevant to (Molefe’s) suitability to be reinstated as (Group) CEO. They are the dead weight that he must carry till he is cleared.”

IN FULL | Court orders Brian Molefe to pay back pension millions

The full bench of the high court in Pretoria on Thursday ordered former Eskom boss Brian Molefe to pay back the estimated R11-million he received as ...
News
7 hours ago

The judgment also rubbished Molefe’s assertion that he never resigned but took an early pension.

The decision of the board of Eskom to accept Molefe’s early retirement was reviewed and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s decision to appoint Molefe as GCEO were set aside.

Solidarity’s chief executive‚ Dirk Hermann‚ said this was only beginning of trouble for Molefe as they were now pursuing criminal charges against him for possible corruption.

He said they have since briefed their lawyers to compile comprehensive representations to the Hawks because the National Prosecuting Authority had submitted under oath that the pension saga will be investigated by the Hawks.

“We think that unlawful behaviour must have consequences…He cannot simply pay the money. The DPP then indicated in their answering affidavit that the Hawks will investigate alleged corruption by Molefe‚ also by other senior officials of Eskom and pension fund‚” Hermann said.

READ MORE:

Tjo! Cosatu uses the dictionary for Brian Molefe pension payout

The Congress of South African Trade Unions got highbrow on Thursday when it applauded the high court in Pretoria for exposing the "charade" of a ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Prosecute Brian Molefe‚ says Solidarity after pension win

Trade union Solidarity says it will lobby for criminal prosecution of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe‚ following Thursday's Pretoria high court ruling ...
News
8 hours ago

Brian Molefe loses pension bonanza

The full bench of the high court in Pretoria on Thursday declared the decision to re-instate former Eskom boss Brian Molefe invalid - and ordered him ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. South Africa in 'new era', Ramaphosa tells Davos Politics
  2. Zuma in a tight spot‚ says analyst Politics
  3. Solidarity adamant Molefe must face consequences Politics
  4. Mbalula fired up by arrest of Eastern Cape drug lords Politics
  5. Cosatu welcomes terms of reference for state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X