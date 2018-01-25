Embattled former Eskom boss Brian Molefe cannot simply pay back the more than R11-million of his R30-million retirement payout that he has already received and go on with his life.

Trade union Solidarity is adamant that he must face consequences for his “fraudulent actions”.

A full bench of the High court in Pretoria made a scathing ruling against Molefe‚ finding that former public protector Thuli Madonsela's “damning” State of Capture report could not be ignored and would hang over Molefe until he was cleared'

Judge Elias Matojane’s judgment‚ confirmed by Judge Hans Fabricius and Judge Segopotje Mphahlele‚ was unrelenting: “The allegations are highly relevant to (Molefe’s) suitability to be reinstated as (Group) CEO. They are the dead weight that he must carry till he is cleared.”