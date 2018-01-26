Gupta man footed Anoj Singh's Dubai hotel stay using his own credit card

The Guptas' trusted lieutenant Sanjay Grover used his personal credit card to settle a Dubai hotel bill for disgraced former Eskom chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh.

Documents in TimesLIVE’s possession show that although the February 2015 bill for Singh's stay at the luxury Oberio hotel was in his name‚ it was paid for by Grover using his MasterCard credit card.

Grover worked at the Guptas’ company‚ Sahara Computers.

Attempts to get comment from the Guptas were unsuccessful on Thursday night.

The revelations fly in the face of Singh's testimony before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture this week. While documents obtained through the leaked Gupta e-mails last year revealed evidence that the Guptas had paid for the trip‚ the credit card is the first solid evidence linking Grover to the transaction.