The Inkatha Freedom Party has dismissed ANC proposals to take control of rural land‚ including that owned by the Ingonyama Trust.

IFP KwaZulu-Natal secretary Velenkosini Hlabisa‚ talking on Bongani Bingwa's breakfast show on Radio 702‚ defended the need for the Ingonyama Trust Act‚ under which the trust owns at least three million hectares of land.

"The point of the IFP is that the appeal or the amendment of the Ingonyama Trust Act will disadvantage the black people‚ Amakhosi and his majesty‚ the King of the Zulu nation (Goodwill Zwelithini) because the Ingonyama Trust is holding the remainder of the little pieces of land in South Africa that is not under the control of well-privileged people‚" Hlabisa said.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe had called for the Ingonyama Trust Act to be repealed or amended and for the trust‚ of which King Zwelithini is the sole trustee‚ to be dissolved. A report compiled by a high-level panel led by Motlanthe had declared the Ingonyama Trust Act unconstitutional and found that it had made no contribution towards nation building.