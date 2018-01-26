Politics

'No money' for nuclear, says Ramaphosa

26 January 2018 - 10:19 By AFP and TimesLIVE
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa with ministers Jeff Radebe, Ebrahim Patel and Malusi Gigaba at the end of his engagements at the World Economic Forum 2018 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on 26 January 2018.
Image: GCIS

Deputy President Cyril Ramphosa signalled his opposition to President Jacob Zuma’s plans to build new nuclear plants on Thursday.

“We have excess power right now and we have no money to go for a major nuclear plant building,” he told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Ramaphosa, who took over from Zuma as head of the ANC in December, is looking to revive the economy before elections next year that come amid falling public support for the ruling party.

This isn't the first indication from government that financing the nuclear program would be a problem.

Following the medium-term budget policy statement in October last year, Finance Minister Malusi said,  "Over the next five years, SA will not be able to afford nuclear energy because the economy is growing too slowly. We can’t afford it, we have excess electricity. The budget can’t afford it and the country can’t afford it."

New era

Ramaphosa also said that international investors had welcomed his message that a "new era that has been unleashed in South Africa".

"They are wishing us everything of the best — that we keep to course and follow through with the changes and reforms," he said.

Under Zuma, South Africa has suffered slow growth and record unemployment, with the government engulfed by corruption scandals.

"We are now going to go to the depths of what corruption has been taking place in our state-owned enterprises, I think that is a huge plus," Ramaphosa said.

He said a new corruption inquiry and the justice system would work in parallel "identifying those who have committed wrong and making sure they are brought to book".

He earlier said that the transition of political power in South Africa would be handled "delicately, very carefully", without giving any timeline.

"We are talking, we are exchanging views," he said.

