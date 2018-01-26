Businesswoman Magda Wierzycka has declined Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s invitation to a public debate the city’s water crisis‚ saying she preferred constructive discussion to public performance.

Social media has become a battleground over the city’s water crisis as frustrated residents seek to apportion blame and city authorities attempt to cajole consumers into using less water. Democratic Alliance party leaders have been grilled online about the impending Day Zero scenario.

Wierzycka‚ chief executive of Sygnia Group‚ tweeted on Tuesday: “In the last 24 hours I have received so many good suggestions/ideas/proposals on how the water crisis could have been avoided. The mismanagement of this situation is beyond comprehension. I want answers.”

A day later she challenged DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s comments about large scale desalinisation being prohibitively expensive‚ which set in motion an‚ at times‚ bruising debate.

Zille then tweeted an offer to “gladly answer” any questions Wierzycka may have. “Perhaps it would be good to have a public debate as well. Are you available?” she asked.

Wierzycka responded: “I am happy to help in any way I can and meet asap. But only if we can have a constructive debate on what options we have as a city. At this stage pointing fingers and excuses are a waste of time. We need to urgently appeal to CR personally for help.”

But early on Friday Zille tweeted a “thank you” to Stellenbosch Business School for “offering a venue for a debate between me and @Magda_Wierzycka on the water crisis. If we all focus just on conveying information‚ it will be an excellent opportunity to inform the public via the media.”

Wierzycka’s response was: “Dear Helen. I am not a politician. I don’t need to score political points. I am happy to participate in constructive discussions on how to solve the problem‚ not in public performances. I will personally camp out at NT to get funding. I turned down the invitation yesterday.”