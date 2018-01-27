Moody’s downgrades embattled Eskom

Global rating agency Moody’s has downgraded Eskom’s long-term corporate family rating and zero coupon Eurobonds family rating to B1 from Ba3 and warned that the rating remains under review for further downgrades.

The rating agency cited Eskom’s deteriorating liquidity and the ability of the government to provide direct equity support to the embattled electricity parastatal as the reason for the downgrade.

This was notwithstanding that it viewed the recent interventions‚ including the appointment of a new board by Deputy President Ramaphosa‚ as favourable in bolstering the credit quality of Eskom.