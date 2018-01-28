Politics

The only deal for Zuma should be a jail sentence‚ says DA

28 January 2018 - 14:46 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: AFP PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

Reports that the ANC is negotiating an exit deal for President Jacob Zuma is nothing but betrayal to the people of South Africa whose lives have been worsened during his tenure as the president‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

DA spokesperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe said on Sunday the only deal for Zuma should be a jail sentence ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte was quoted on Sunday as saying that Zuma “is here to stay”.

Nt'sekhe said that Zuma and those who had sold the country to the Gupta family‚ deserved nothing more than a hefty jail sentence.

“That the ANC would negotiate anything either than bringing him and his cronies to book‚ reaffirms that despite the new leadership‚ nothing has changed in this organisation‚” she added.

She said the DA had continuously held Zuma and his politically-connected cronies accountable over the years.

“We have pursued - for over a decade - the Spy Tapes case (783 charges of corruption and racketeering) and last year gathered evidence which was handed over to the Hawks in August‚ and we are pleased that these charges are finally being pursued.”

Nt'sekhe said the DA welcomed reports that the Hawks have acted against several individuals implicated in state capture‚ including Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane‚ and the Gupta brothers‚ who are Zuma’s friends.

“Zwane and Free State Premier‚ Ace Magashule‚ must be jailed for their role in the Vrede Dairy Farm scandal‚ where R220-million which was earmarked for poor black farmers was stolen. We will continue fighting to ensure the NPA prosecutes President Zuma and that he has his day in court.

“The DA will use every avenue to continue holding those responsible for looting public resources at the expense of our people. We will not rest until each and every one of those who have stolen are not given a soft landing but a jail sentence.”

