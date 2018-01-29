Politics

Zille apologises for 'karma is a bitch' tweet

29 January 2018 - 06:50 By Timeslive
Western Cape premier Helen Zille.
Western Cape premier Helen Zille.
Image: Esa Alexander

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has apologised for a tweet in which she told "gloating Jo'burgers" that "karma can be a real bitch".

The tweet was an apparent response to someone who had rejoiced in Cape Town's water crisis. The city is months away from Day Zero‚ when its taps are expected to run dry.

"I certainly DO owe all the caring Joh'burgers an apology. I was responding to a tweet sent to me of a person wasting water and telling me‚ gloatingly that in Jozi they don't have a problem‚" Zille tweeted on Sunday night.

"Somehow my reply got appended to the wrong tweet. HUMBLE APOLOGIES."

The apology followed a heated reaction to the initial tweet. Some social media users posted images of dozens of bottles of water that Johannesburg residents had collected to send to Cape Town.

Capetonians warned stockpiling water will only bring Day Zero closer

Don’t panic‚ together we’ve got the water crisis under control.
News
1 hour ago

"Has some 17-year-old troll taken over your account? Why are you being so petty?" Natalie E. Kendrick tweeted.

Zille set the record straight after a flurry of backlash.

The premier faced the familiar criticism that she should reconsider her social media presence‚ which nearly got her axed from the Democratic Alliance last year after she was accused of praising colonialism. Zille then‚ too‚ apologised.

"You are quite right. I was responding to a GIF that someone sent me about spilling water‚ but I replied to the wrong tweet. Humble apologies‚" she said.

READ MORE

This is how Cape Town's water collection points will work

Save water or queue for water: that was the blunt message to Capetonians at a city council Day Zero briefing on Sunday.
News
17 hours ago

Cape Town does 'indeed' have water plan: SAHRC

The South African Human Rights Commission says that far from the situation reported following a media conference by DA leader Mmusi Maimane on ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa to gather team to find ways to prevent water Day Zero in Cape Town

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will gather a team of “many people” to find as many ways as possible to make sure that people of Cape Town ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zille apologises for 'karma is a bitch' tweet Politics
  2. EFF councillor faces R15‚000 fine over 'house n****r' slur Politics
  3. DA to bring no-confidence motion against Magashule Politics
  4. NPA denies report that Zwane, Guptas to be charged within next few weeks Politics
  5. The only deal for Zuma should be a jail sentence‚ says DA Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X