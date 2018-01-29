Zille apologises for 'karma is a bitch' tweet

The tweet was an apparent response to someone who had rejoiced in Cape Town's water crisis. The city is months away from Day Zero‚ when its taps are expected to run dry.

"I certainly DO owe all the caring Joh'burgers an apology. I was responding to a tweet sent to me of a person wasting water and telling me‚ gloatingly that in Jozi they don't have a problem‚" Zille tweeted on Sunday night.

"Somehow my reply got appended to the wrong tweet. HUMBLE APOLOGIES."

The apology followed a heated reaction to the initial tweet. Some social media users posted images of dozens of bottles of water that Johannesburg residents had collected to send to Cape Town.