Brown and Montana in the hot seat in front of portfolio committee

30 January 2018 - 09:03 By Timeslive
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and former Prasa chief executive officer Lucky Montana will be in the hot seat in parliament on Tuesday.

Brown‚ and senior parastatal managers‚ will appear before the portfolio committee on public enterprises to provide an update on what is being done to address governance issues at some of the country’s troubled state-owned enterprises.

Montana is due to brief the committee about how the Gupta family allegedly tried to persuade him to manipulate a R53 billion train tender in 2012. The meeting allegedly took place at the home of then transport minister Ben Martins.

Business Day reported on Tuesday that Martins‚ now deputy minister of public enterprises‚ is due to testify before the public enterprises committee this week.

He was implicated in earlier evidence presented to the committee‚ by a senior suspended Eskom manager‚ in being present at a meeting with Ajay Gupta and Duduzane Zuma at which former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s court case was discussed.

Martins is a senior SACP leader and has already‚ in a report to the party‚ denied the allegations against him.

