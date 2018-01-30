Don’t panic about water‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane urged Capetonians on Tuesday‚ adding: “I really think we can defeat Day Zero.”

Speaking on CapeTalk‚ Maimane reiterated the message politicians have started broadcasting as rising panic sets in about taps running dry.

Shops have sold out of items such as bottled water‚ chemical toilets and camping showers as Capetonians stock up ahead of Day Zero — forecast to be on April 12.

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane told a briefing in Cape Town on Sunday that the water crisis was under control‚ and department spokesman Sputnik Ratau said on CapeTalk they were not planning on the taps running dry.

“The reality is that drought that has been debilitating for the country of South Africa ... therefore there was no way the Western Cape would be safe‚” he said.