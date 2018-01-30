Politics

Maimane joins the 'don't panic' chorus in Cape Town

30 January 2018 - 08:46 By Claire Keeton
Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane.
Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO / REUTERS

Don’t panic about water‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane urged Capetonians on Tuesday‚ adding: “I really think we can defeat Day Zero.”

Speaking on CapeTalk‚ Maimane reiterated the message politicians have started broadcasting as rising panic sets in about taps running dry.

Shops have sold out of items such as bottled water‚ chemical toilets and camping showers as Capetonians stock up ahead of Day Zero — forecast to be on April 12.

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane told a briefing in Cape Town on Sunday that the water crisis was under control‚ and department spokesman Sputnik Ratau said on CapeTalk they were not planning on the taps running dry.

“The reality is that drought that has been debilitating for the country of South Africa ... therefore there was no way the Western Cape would be safe‚” he said.

DA to bring no-confidence motion against Magashule

The Democratic Alliance will table a motion of no confidence against Free State premier Ace Magashule in the provincial legislature‚ DA leader Mmusi ...
Politics
1 day ago

“The first thing that needs to happen ... is water restrictions‚ and we have revised them twice upwards to look at domestic consumption being at 45% and agriculture at 60% and the idea is to encourage everybody to draw down consumption patterns.”

The City of Cape Town had advised the department it was looking at “optimising groundwater” to augment water supplies‚ which is why it had not prioritised desalination‚ he said.

“We have to do that [draw water from aquifers] very cautiously because that groundwater also depends on the rain to recharge‚ so it is very critical that we do not use boreholes willy-nilly‚” Ratau said.

Groundwater‚ from which boreholes draw‚ was a national asset and citizens should not be wasting it on watering gardens or other non-essential use‚ he said.

Blamestorm erupts over parched Cape Town

But all the hot air does not bring the much-needed rain as Day Zero approaches
News
2 days ago

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith told a briefing on Sunday “It is not necessary to stockpile water‚ water will be readily available. At this stage‚ every bit of stockpiling brings us closer to a Day Zero scenario.

“Residents who are stockpiling are inadvertently driving a Day Zero outcome. If we are frugal you will be able to collect water from your taps throughout this year and next year.”

Most read

  1. Brown and Montana in the hot seat in front of portfolio committee Politics
  2. Maimane joins the 'don't panic' chorus in Cape Town Politics
  3. Ace plays his cards‚ but his support of Zuma could backfire Politics
  4. Newly elected Western Cape ANCYL urged to unite residents Politics
  5. EFF lose 'Pay back the money' court case Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X