Mbalula cannot treat SAPS like his own spaza shop‚ says irate police union

The statement continued: “These senior officers were never convicted in any forum‚ departmental or court of law. We have always called upon the minister to stop his irresponsible statements that only catches to make newspaper headlines (sic).

“His continued irresponsible statements are causing a lot of harm within the police service. As a responsible union we will never allow a situation where our dedicated and committed senior officers are humiliated by a minister who is overlapping in his job.”

SAPU urged Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Deliwe De Lange to make a commitment that the officers would not be summarily removed from their posts. The union said it was committed to working with police management to root out crime in society‚ but was not prepared to compromise the dignity of its members.