Politics

Mbalula cannot treat SAPS like his own spaza shop‚ says irate police union

30 January 2018 - 16:51 By Penwell Dlamini
Fikile Mbalula.
Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo

The SA Policing Union (Sapu) wants Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to retract a tweet claiming that two senior commanders in the force were “rotten cops”.

“The South African Policing Union calls upon Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to retract the statement he made on Twitter that he had removed the Mogale City Cluster Commander and Kagiso Police Station Commander because he cannot have rotten cops within the police service. We are giving Minister Mbalula 24 hours to retract this statement as it defames our members‚” said union general secretary Oscar Skommere on Tuesday.

The statement continued: “These senior officers were never convicted in any forum‚ departmental or court of law. We have always called upon the minister to stop his irresponsible statements that only catches to make newspaper headlines (sic).

“His continued irresponsible statements are causing a lot of harm within the police service. As a responsible union we will never allow a situation where our dedicated and committed senior officers are humiliated by a minister who is overlapping in his job.”

SAPU urged Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Deliwe De Lange to make a commitment that the officers would not be summarily removed from their posts. The union said it was committed to working with police management to root out crime in society‚ but was not prepared to compromise the dignity of its members.

READ MORE

