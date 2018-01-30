ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs has congratulated Muhammad Khalid Sayed on being re-elected as the chairman of the party's Youth League in the province.

Jacobs also applauded the election of the league's new provincial executive committee.

"As the ANC we are confident that the new YL PEC already possesses great clarity on the issues of great concern to young people in this province and have already extensively discussed these issues in their commissions‚ which we are confident form part of the Conference Resolutions‚'' said Jacobs in a statement issued late on Monday night.

Jacobs said the election of the new leaders comes at a time of "renewal of the mother body" and said they would focus greatly on unity‚ social cohesion and jobs. These are pressing issues among the youth in the Western Cape.

"As the ANC we are confident that this newly elected Youth League PEC will use its energy and quickness of mind of youth to build on our non-racialism objectives. The Youth League also serves as a preparatory school of the ANC which must ensure that all young people find expression and hope in the ANC and its league."

He concluded that it is their duty to unite residents – especially Africans‚ coloureds and Indians in the Western Cape. According to his LinkedIn profile Sayed obtained a master's degree in social science at the University of Cape Town.

The election took place over the weekend‚ said provincial ANC spokesman Yonela Diko.

The following people were elected on the ANCYL provincial executive committee:

1. Chairperson: Muhammad Khalid Sayed 2. Deputy Chairperson: Mfuzo Zenzile 3. Provincial Secretary: Sipho Silas Rataza 4. Deputy Secretary: Siphokuhle Patrein 5. Provincial Treasurer: Thuso Mpulanyane

Additional members include:

6. Mandlakazi Pote 7. Andile Gili 8. Vuyokazi Malafu 9. Anathi Kama 10. Anele Maki 11. Zandile Komani 12. Chantel Botes 13. Monwabisi Bahlekazi 14. Avene Maseti 15. Masibulele Tolofane 16. Siyabulela Tom 17. Thandi Dlongodlongo 18. Allison Stemela 19. Babalwa Mnyatheli 20. Mesuli Kama 21. Unathi Mabengwana 22. Eugene Mapotelo 23. Zukile Lambert 24. Noluthando Nogcinisa 25. Angelique Jordan