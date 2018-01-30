The content and processes emanating from this document were confirmed by other senior officials in the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

We have no reason to believe that we were misled‚ fed wrong documents or that our sources had sinister‚ personal motives.

Given their seniority‚ the independent verification with other officials not linked to our primary sources‚ the communication channel they used to transmit the documents‚ we were satisfied that we can identify the document as an indictment and attributable to the NPA.

In hindsight we should not have identified it as a finalised indictment as it is yet to be signed by the NDPP. We however have no doubt that the document we used emanated from the NPA and is an official document.