ANC in Gauteng cancels its 106th anniversary rally
The ANC in Gauteng has cancelled its 106th anniversary rally scheduled for Sunday as the newly-elected national office bearers would be continuing with their pilgrimage‚ visiting gravesites and families of leaders and heroes of the struggle.
The visits follow the national leaders “road trip” to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape subsequent to their election at the 58th ANC National Conference in Nasrec in December. The top six visited traditional leaders and gravesites of former ANC leaders in both provinces.
These included visits to King Goodwill Zwelithini‚ Nelson Mandela’s family in Qunu‚ King Zwelonke Sigcau‚ Queen Noloyiso Sandile and the gravesite of Dr W B Rubusane among others.
The visits also formed part of the ANC’s campaign for the January 8th Statement that was held in East London at the Buffalo Park Stadium.
ANC spokeswoman Khusela Sagoni confirmed to TimesLIVE that the national officials would be in Limpopo at the weekend.
In a communication to provincial branches on Wednesday‚ Greater Johannesburg regional secretary Dada Morero said that the decision to cancel the rally was taken by the provincial executive committee in consultation with the national office bearers.
“All six officials are going to Limpopo as part of the revolutionary pilgrimage to visit gravesites and families of leaders and heroes of our struggle. We wish to salute all comrades who were on the ground preparing passenger lists. The Provincial Executive Committee will communicate once there’s a decision on a new date‚” he said.
- TimesLIVE
