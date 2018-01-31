ANC in Gauteng cancels its 106th anniversary rally

The ANC in Gauteng has cancelled its 106th anniversary rally scheduled for Sunday as the newly-elected national office bearers would be continuing with their pilgrimage‚ visiting gravesites and families of leaders and heroes of the struggle.

The visits follow the national leaders “road trip” to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape subsequent to their election at the 58th ANC National Conference in Nasrec in December. The top six visited traditional leaders and gravesites of former ANC leaders in both provinces.

These included visits to King Goodwill Zwelithini‚ Nelson Mandela’s family in Qunu‚ King Zwelonke Sigcau‚ Queen Noloyiso Sandile and the gravesite of Dr W B Rubusane among others.