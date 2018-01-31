'Congrats‚ Juju!' Malema lauded for going back to school
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been lauded for deciding to further his education by pursuing a master's degree at Wits University.
The firebrand leader left many South Africans inspired on Tuesday when he tweeted: “Love you Bra @ZakesMda‚ I decided to continue my studies the day you tweeted “I know Juju won’t stop with just a BA.” That was the passing of a motion of confidence in me. Today after meeting you‚ @WitsUniversity sent me a letter confirming my admission as their masters student.”
Oh my goodness, that’s so wonderful to hear. I so love you too. I’m actually grateful that you EFF leaders have made education fashionable; a very positive influence to our children. https://t.co/FiX1biCvhO— Zakes Mda (@ZakesMda) January 30, 2018
@Monty_KurLu responded: “This is an academic paper I would want to read. You capture one's attention when you're articulating your politics to the general public. To compare and learn how you place a balance between the two would not be a waste of time.”
On January 8‚ after the party started a campaign for prospective students to walk into institutions of higher learning and force late applications‚ Malema threatened he would do the same. It appears he did not.
Malema was speaking on Polokwane's urban radio station‚ Energy FM.
“Our children are hungry for education. We must celebrate that. This is the year of educating the African child. I'm going to walk in at Wits and register for my master's‚” he said.
Following up on this threat‚ @Nmuthavhi said: “The question is did you walk in to register? Why did he wait for the letter of admission. Anyway‚ politricks aside‚ congratulations Juju.”
My CIC, you are the reason why I'm pursuing my LLB this year. Keep inspiring and leading with example my leader. SALUTE.— Sboniso Shezi (@Jikelele_SA) January 30, 2018
If someone as busy as you are can study as much as you do, what's stopping the rest of us? No river is too wide... No mountain is too high! Congratulations Mr Malema— Azania my ending (@my_azania99) January 31, 2018
A political leader and over 35 yrs. This is something that should be celebrated all over SA and in the world. It doesn't matter your age— Montjane Kgosiyagofa (@MontjaneK) January 31, 2018
The question is did you walk in to register?why did he wait for the letter of admission.any way politricks aside congratulations juju— king G (@Nmuthavhi) January 31, 2018
This is an academic paper I would want to read. You capture one's attention when you're articulating your politics to the general public. To compare and learn how you place a balance between the two would not be a waste of time.— Schillo (@Monty_KurLu) January 30, 2018
The question is did you walk in to register?why did he wait for the letter of admission.any way politricks aside congratulations juju— king G (@Nmuthavhi) January 31, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE