Politics

'Congrats‚ Juju!' Malema lauded for going back to school

31 January 2018 - 11:34 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
EFF leader Julius Malema smiles after graduating with a BA-Honours Degrees in Philosophy at Unisa.
Image: Masi Losi

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been lauded for deciding to further his education by pursuing a master's degree at Wits University.

The firebrand leader left many South Africans inspired on Tuesday when he tweeted: “Love you Bra @ZakesMda‚ I decided to continue my studies the day you tweeted “I know Juju won’t stop with just a BA.” That was the passing of a motion of confidence in me. Today after meeting you‚ @WitsUniversity sent me a letter confirming my admission as their masters student.”

@Monty_KurLu responded: “This is an academic paper I would want to read. You capture one's attention when you're articulating your politics to the general public. To compare and learn how you place a balance between the two would not be a waste of time.”

On January 8‚ after the party started a campaign for prospective students to walk into institutions of higher learning and force late applications‚ Malema threatened he would do the same. It appears he did not.

Malema was speaking on Polokwane's urban radio station‚ Energy FM.

“Our children are hungry for education. We must celebrate that. This is the year of educating the African child. I'm going to walk in at Wits and register for my master's‚” he said.

Following up on this threat‚ @Nmuthavhi said: “The question is did you walk in to register? Why did he wait for the letter of admission. Anyway‚ politricks aside‚ congratulations Juju.”

