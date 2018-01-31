Patricia de Lille will be fired as mayor of Cape Town within 10 days.

The DA’s plan to get rid of De Lille at Wednesday’s council meeting was sunk by the ANC when it withdrew its motion of no-confidence in De Lille.

The DA caucus‚ which a week ago voted by 84 to 59 in favour of a motion that the 66-year-old should be relieved of her mayoral chain‚ had now tabled its own motion of no-confidence with Speaker Dirk Smit‚ provincial DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said on Wednesday. It would be debated with 10 days.

Earlier‚ Madikizela said the DA federal executive — the party’s main decision-making body when the federal council and federal congress are not in session — had given permission for DA councillors to vote with the ANC.

But ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe told TimesLIVE: “We won’t help the DA remove De Lille. They must do it on their own. There are bigger problems in the DA administration than De Lille.”