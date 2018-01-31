The tensions between Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and the DA have exposed the party’s dirty linen in court papers.

De Lille‚ whom the ANC hopes to overthrow on Wednesday through a motion of no confidence‚ has approached the High Court in Cape Town to challenge the DA federal executive’s acceptance of a document known as the Steenhuisen Report‚ as well as certain parts of the report.

The document was compiled by a sub-committee‚ chaired by chief whip John Steenhuisen‚ which was set up to investigate “issues causing tension in the City of Cape Town caucus”. Last week‚ the caucus voted by 84 to 59 in favour of a motion that De Lille should be relieved of her mayoral chain.

De Lille does not hold back in her 266-page file. She accuses DA leader Mmusi Maimane of double standards and tells the court about the “various attempts by the faction opposed to me to discredit me or get rid of me”.