A month after former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize handed over the baton to Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters have opened a criminal case against him for allegedly canvassing a bribe for the ANC.

Preaching unity in the lead-up to the party's elective conference in December‚ Mkhize - who was deemed to not have any scandals hanging over his head - is accused of soliciting a bribe of R80-million from former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa CEO Lucky Montana.

Mkhize wanted Prasa to pay the ANC 10% of the R465-million that was due to Swifambo Rail Leasing - a company that provided locomotives to Prasa - in terms of the contract‚ Montana claimed on Tuesday during his appearance before the parliamentary inquiry into governance failures at state- owned entities.

"We have come to the Hillbrow police station to open a criminal case against Mr Zweli Mkhize‚ [the] former ANC treasurer-general and premier of the ANC in KZN [KwaZulu-Natal] for soliciting a bribe in excess of 20% of the R465-million that was due to the company Swifambo [Rail Leasing]‚" said EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee outside the station on Wednesday.

Gardee said at least for now‚ they have something tangible under oath after Montana presented evidence to Parliament that a bribe was solicited by Mkhize in favour of the ANC‚ adding that this was enough for Mkhize to get convicted in a court of law.