Parliament is considering separate requests by the DA and the EFF for President Jacob Zuma's state of the nation address (Sona) scheduled for next Thursday to be postponed.

This comes after the two opposition parties this week wrote separate letters to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete‚ asking her to delay Zuma's delivery of the Sona.

In his letter to Mbete‚ EFF leader Julius Malema has effectively threatened to disrupt Zuma's Sona should Mbete not accede to their request‚ saying they would be left with no option but to address the matter during the president's speech.

Malema has argued that Mbete should put Zuma's Sona on hold and instead schedule an urgent sitting to debate a motion of no confidence in his leadership before February 8 in light of recent political developments in the country.

“We write to emphatically request that the meeting of party leaders and all programming meetings that will happen before Sona should necessary schedule the motion of no confidence to be held prior to the state of nation address. This is largely informed by the fact that there are serious political developments‚ and court judgments which necessitate an urgent parliamentary sitting to entertain a motion of no confidence against Mr Jacob Zuma‚” writes Malema.