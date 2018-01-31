Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services has criticised one of its members for drawing up an indictment for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said the NPA “consists of professionals who are able to do their job and should be allowed to do their job”.

“They must do their work without fear or favour. We expect the same from any Member of the Committee from any political party to respect that institution‚” Motshekga said in a statement.

The Sunday Times this week reported that the NPA was ready to serve a criminal indictment for money laundering against the Gupta brothers‚ Atul‚ Rajesh‚ Ajay‚ as well as Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. The allegations relate to R220-million that was allegedly funnelled to the Guptas. The money was meant to benefit poor farmers in the Free State at the Vrede Dairy Farm Project. Zwane was the MEC for agriculture and rural development in the Free State at the time.

Reports later suggested that the indictment was drafted by former NPA prosecutor and Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament‚ Glynnis Breytenbach. The NPA said that no indictment had been finalised and that the investigation is ongoing.

Motshekga said the committee “sees this in a very serious light and appeals to the public and Members of Parliament not to interfere with the work of the NPA”.