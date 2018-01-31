Politics

Parliament welcomes Maroleng's appointment as SABC COO

31 January 2018 - 08:14 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Chris Maroleng, has been appointed as the new chief operations officer of SABC.
Chris Maroleng, has been appointed as the new chief operations officer of SABC.
Image: Supplied

Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications has welcomed the appointment of Chris Maroleng as the SABC’s new chief operating officer.

“The committee is confident that the SABC board has selected the most suitable candidate for this position and trusts that the board has exhausted all legal processes in the appointment‚” the committee said in a statement.

“Looking at Mr Maroleng’s experience‚ expertise and qualifications‚ the chairperson has full confidence that he will bring stability and lead the previously embattled SABC on the growth trajectory that is urgently required.”

The committee said it hopes Maroleng’s appointment and that of a chief financial officer will strengthen management impetus at the SABC.

Maroleng’s appointment is effective from Thursday.

The SABC said it was pleased with its decision to appoint him as it “followed all legal and governance requirements”.

It’s official: Chris Maroleng is the new COO of the SABC

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has officially announced that Chris Maroleng has been appointed as the new chief operations officer ...
News
16 hours ago

SABC appointments under scrutiny

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will have the opportunity on Tuesday to present her side of the story to the parliamentary portfolio ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament welcomes Maroleng's appointment as SABC COO Politics
  2. Mbalula blames junior for tweet Politics
  3. DA’s dirty linen aired in court papers Politics
  4. STATEMENT: Sunday Times stands by state capture story Politics
  5. De Lille in the crosshairs again over Cape Town's R47m black mark Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X