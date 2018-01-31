UDM calls on opposition parties to discuss Zuma's fate

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has put aside his political differences and has called on opposition parties to “unite” against President Jacob Zuma and not allow him to deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Zuma is expected to deliver the Sona on February 8 but opposition parties have said it would be in the best interests of South Africa if he does not deliver it.

"We have called on the parties through a letter and some have responded. It is not in our interest that Zuma should open Parliament again…please‚" Holomisa told TimesLIVE.

Holomisa said the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People were the only parties that had agreed to this meeting which would take place on Friday.