Politics

Zuma faces another NPA deadline on corruption charges

31 January 2018 - 09:49 By Genevieve Quintal
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

President Jacob Zuma has until the end of the day to submit fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on why he should not face corruption charges.

The deadline comes at a time when the ANC is facing pressure to remove Zuma from office before his term ends in 2019.

Zuma was originally given until November 30 but his legal team had asked for an extension‚ which was granted by national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams. His deadline was then extended to January 31.

The only deal for Zuma should be a jail sentence‚ says DA

Reports that the ANC is negotiating an exit deal for President Jacob Zuma is nothing but betrayal to the people of South Africa whose lives have been ...
Politics
2 days ago

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed a bid by Zuma and the NPA to appeal a High Court ruling that found the 2009 decision to drop charges against Zuma was irrational. Zuma had also conceded to this during the hearing.

In another court ruling‚ following the SCA judgment last year‚ a full bench of the High Court in Pretoria set aside Abrahams’s appointment as NPA boss and said Zuma had already told the Supreme Court of Appeal that he had every intention of using the processes available to him to resist prosecution. The court said this would place Abrahams on the spot.

No butler or spa: Zuma has to slum it in Addis Ababa

President Jacob Zuma had to squat at the South African ambassador's house during this week's AU summit in Addis Ababa because his usual palatial ...
News
3 days ago

The court ordered that the deputy president should appoint a new national director of public prosecutions while Zuma was still in office because Zuma had a conflict of interest. Zuma‚ the NPA and Abrahams are appealing this ruling in the Constitutional Court.

The appeal papers filed by the NPA and Abrahams include a letter in which the National Prosecuting Authority informed Zuma’s lawyers that all 218 people on the witness list for the corruption matter were available.

Controversial KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko is leading the NPA’s team that considers Zuma’s representations. Noko and her team would then make recommendations to Abrahams on whether Zuma should face charges.

- BusinessLIVE

Most read

  1. DA leader fumes as ANC 'petty politics' hands stay of execution to De Lille Politics
  2. Statement on Zuma 'fake' says ANC Politics
  3. 'Congrats‚ Juju!' Malema lauded for going back to school Politics
  4. Zuma must go before state of the nation address - EFF and DA Politics
  5. DA to remove Patricia de Lille as Cape Town mayor Politics

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm

Related articles

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | How Zuma was forced to cook his own goose Ideas
  2. Cosatu welcomes terms of reference for state capture inquiry Politics
  3. IN FULL | State capture inquiry to probe Guptas, Zuma and ministers Politics
  4. RON DERBY: Ramaphosa can’t afford to dawdle on burning Zuma issue Business
X