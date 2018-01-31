The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance are attempting to block President Jacob Zuma from delivering next week's state of the nation address (Sona).

Mmusi Maimane of the DA said on Wednesday he had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ requesting that this year’s speech‚ scheduled for next Thursday 8 February‚ "be postponed until Zuma has been removed from office‚ and Parliament is afforded an opportunity to elect a new President".

"It is no secret that there is a battle within the ANC and the national executive - with each side holding starkly differing policies‚ ideological positions and plans of action. While Cyril Ramaphosa is the ANC president‚ Jacob Zuma remains president of South Africa‚ leaving the country not knowing which direction is being pursued.

"As things stand‚ it would not be in the best interests of South Africa for Zuma to deliver the state of the nation address when there exists great uncertainty as to whether he will remain President‚ and if so‚ for how long."

Maimane said while the ANC’s National Working Committee has requested Jacob Zuma be removed before Sona‚ the ANC’s Deputy Secretary-General‚ Jessie Duarte‚ has gone on record saying Jacob Zuma is 'going nowhere'.