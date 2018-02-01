Politics

Motsoaledi blames federal style system for not intervening in Esidimeni decision

01 February 2018 - 08:25 By Katharine Child
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Breaking down in sobs‚ national health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has apologised to the families of the Life Esidimeni relocation tragedy.

"In most of functions‚ we are very federal." During cross examination‚ Motsoaledi was told that the Precious Angels NGO was paid R1-million rand by the Gauteng health department. A total of 18 patients died at this illegally licenced NGO‚ which consisted of two houses. It was closed down by the national department of health.

Motsoaledi said: "The SIU (Special Investigations Unit) must come in." Motsoaledi also said that he believed the Gauteng health department needed an overhaul. He spoke of "blatant criminality" in the department. Legal Aid advocate Lilla Crouse asked if he knew why the Life Esidimeni contract was ended and chronically ill patients moved into NGOs. He didn’t know.

"I keep thinking about it. "I think maybe with the wisdom of Justice Dikgang Moseneke we will arrive there and say this was a motive." Moseneke wrapped up the hearings by thanking families for their participation and calling the process "remarkable". He appreciated their "commitment to see open justice". He said: "I know I fought with (some of you) a good few times when you heckled." He then jokingly imitated their heckling‚ shouting "unamanga" (you are lying)‚ to laughter.

"…Heckling witnesses‚ battling to keep you calm . . . yet you (remained focused)‚ and we shared a lot of pain together and heard a lot of stories together‚" said Moseneke.

As the process‚ which took more than 40 days ended‚ families started singing and the Reverend Joseph Maboe‚ who lost his son Billy‚ prayed for minister Motsoaledi. Next week‚ lawyers will present arguments over two days.

