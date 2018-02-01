Motsoaledi blames federal style system for not intervening in Esidimeni decision

Motsoaledi said: "The SIU (Special Investigations Unit) must come in." Motsoaledi also said that he believed the Gauteng health department needed an overhaul. He spoke of "blatant criminality" in the department. Legal Aid advocate Lilla Crouse asked if he knew why the Life Esidimeni contract was ended and chronically ill patients moved into NGOs. He didn’t know.

"I keep thinking about it. "I think maybe with the wisdom of Justice Dikgang Moseneke we will arrive there and say this was a motive." Moseneke wrapped up the hearings by thanking families for their participation and calling the process "remarkable". He appreciated their "commitment to see open justice". He said: "I know I fought with (some of you) a good few times when you heckled." He then jokingly imitated their heckling‚ shouting "unamanga" (you are lying)‚ to laughter.