Sona to go ahead as planned‚ say presiding officers

The EFF has asked for special sitting of the National Assembly before Sona to debate a motion of no confidence in Zuma. The party indicated that it would disrupt proceedings should Parliament not accede to its request.

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli said the EFF request was unlikely to be entertained.

“To call a special sitting before Sona is unlikely to happen … I cannot hear a persuasive argument … Various factors‚ driven by our preparations for Sona‚ outweigh any reason for us to have a special sitting. It will be the most unprecedented thing [to hold a special sitting before Sona]‚” said Tsenoli.

He said it was up to the ANC to decide Zuma’s fate.

“The ANC will decide on the president … Parliament will not take that decision … We want to have the smoothest State of the Nation Address in spite of the threats [of disruption]‚” said Tsenoli.