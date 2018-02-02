Politics

Aikona Baleka‚ that's a waste of time - EFF

02 February 2018 - 13:18 By Timeslive
Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lindile Mbontsi

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said on Friday the party was dissatisfied with its motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma being scheduled for February 22.

“We still insist that we think that parliament be given an opportunity to assess whether Jacob Zuma is suitable to be president of South Africa even before he gives the State of the Nation Address‚” on February 8‚ he said on the sidelines of the EFF plenum currently under way in Johannesburg.

"Because that will be a waste of time to listen to Jacob Zuma and a few days later we are debating whether he is suitable or not to be president."

Parliament said in a statement that in her letter to the EFF‚ Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete said that the February 22 date had been determined after taking into account the programme of the National Assembly‚ including the State of the Nation Address‚ debate on the Address‚ the President’s reply to the debate and the tabling of the national budget on February 21.

