Faith Muthambi goes on festive hiring spree

Public service minister Faith Muthambi is running a bloated office, with her ministerial staff at least three times higher than the number of personnel ministers are allowed to hire.

Times Select can reveal that, based on claims by officials in her department, she quietly expanded her office during the festive season. Her hiring spree included recruiting one official to a post that did not exist neither in terms of the ministerial handbook nor the organogram of her department.

This is not the first time Muthambi has been in trouble for catering for large numbers of people.

Last year she had to defend herself when the Sunday Times revealed that she flew 30 of her friends and relatives to Cape Town at a cost of R300,000 to attend her budget speech. She has also told Parliament, according to reports, that she sees nothing wrong with hiring family members to work for her.

For the full story on our new Times Select site click here.