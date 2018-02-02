How SAPS is tracking 'kingpins who masquerade as hard-working South Africans': Mbalula

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula hailed the Organised Crime Threats Assessment mechanism as a success after nine suspects in a tax fraud syndicate were arrested on Thursday.

The minister told reporters in Pretoria on Friday that Hawks teams arrested the nine suspects at their upmarket homes in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal during search and seizure operations at 12 locations.

He said the suspects were arrested as a result of intelligence-led policing under the Octa intervention mechanism with assistance from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks) and the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

“Yesterday a multidisciplinary team‚ consisting of Hawks‚ Sars‚ criminal intelligence conducted a takedown operation. Nine members of a syndicate suspected of operating a large scale VAT fraud scam‚ with a potential loss to the fiscus of more than R90 million‚” said Mbalula.