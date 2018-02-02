Politics

Malema denied Zuma no confidence debate before state of nation address

02 February 2018 - 12:57 By Timeslive
Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete has scheduled a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma‚ requested by EFF leader Julius Malema‚ for February 22 - the day after the national Budget presentation.

Zuma is scheduled to present the state of the nation address on February 8.

Parliament said in a statement that in her letter to the EFF‚ Mbete informed Malema that "the determination had taken into account the programme of the National Assembly‚ including the state of the nation address‚ debate on the address‚ the president’s reply to the debate and the tabling of the national budget on February 21.  Mbete had also consulted relevant stakeholders".

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane’s request that the State of the Nation Address be postponed was also rejected.

"Mbete explained that the president‚ as head of State and Government‚ had exercised powers vested in him in terms of the Constitution (section 84(2)(d)‚ read together with Joint Rule 7(1)‚ when he called on Parliament to convene the state of the nation address. The Joint Programme Committee had also further ratified the convening of the address‚ at its meeting on 16 November 2017.

"The Speaker‚ therefore‚ had no power to accede to the DA’s request to postpone the State of the Nation Address‚ scheduled for delivery to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on 8 February. Joint sittings were also matters of concern to both Houses of Parliament."

