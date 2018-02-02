Politics

Motion of no confidence against De Lille to be heard this month

02 February 2018 - 13:00 By Nashira Davids
Mayor Patricia de Lille addresses a council meeting of the City of Cape Town on Wednesday 31 January 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

A special council meeting will be convened on February 15 to consider a motion of no confidence in Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

Speaker Dirk Smit asked councillors to reschedule their diaries for the meeting.

"I have received a motion of no confidence in Alderman P de Lille and to remove her from office as Executive Mayor‚'' Smit said in a communique seen by TimesLIVE.

"I have also received a request from 118 councillors to convene an urgent Council meeting to consider the motion."

When contacted for comment‚ Smit said the meeting will be open to the press.

Earlier this week the DA's provincial leader‚ Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ said the federal executive had given councillors permission to support the ANC's motion of no confidence in the mayor. But the ANC then withdrew its motion.

De Lille has been linked to alleged tender irregularities and maladministration.

