In response to Mbete's letter‚ EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said on Friday the party was dissatisfied with the date for its motion of no confidence in President Zuma.

“We still insist that we think that parliament be given an opportunity to assess whether Jacob Zuma is suitable to be president of South Africa even before he gives the State of the Nation Address‚” on February 8‚ he said on the sidelines of the EFF plenum currently under way in Johannesburg. "Because that will be a waste of time to listen to Jacob Zuma and a few days later we are debating whether he is suitable or not to be president."

Zuma survived the last motion of no confidence against him by a whisker in August last year when some ANC MPs voted for his ousting through a secret ballot.

Malema‚ inspired by the fact that Zuma is no longer ANC president‚ now believes there could be a different outcome this time around.