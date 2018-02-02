Why all this pressure for JZ to go? asks Hands Off Jacob Zuma campaign

President Jacob Zuma must finish his term and not be removed before 2019.

This is the call of a group of organisations running a campaign called Hands Off Jacob Zuma.

“There are more than 14 organisations that are part of this … We believe that the president should leave the presidency in 2019 as he was elected by the people of South Africa‚” said Jabu Ntusi‚ president of the SA Unemployed Workers’ Union.

“We don’t know what the pressure is for. We are waiting patiently for 2019. We are saying President Zuma must stay. He will leave in 2019 when his term of office finishes.