Zuma to meet ANC top six 'over his future' - report

President Jacob Zuma will reportedly meet the top six officials of the ruling party over his future this weekend, adding to speculation Zuma could be removed as head of state.

Scandal-plagued Zuma has faced calls from within the African National Congress (ANC) to step down since deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa succeeded him as leader of the party in December. Ramaphosa would then be his natural successor.

“The meeting is expected to centre around Zuma’s future as head of state,” the SABC reported on Thursday,

The ANC has previously said it has discussed Zuma resigning before the end of his term in mid-2019, although his staunch supporters within the party say that will not happen.

Zuma, 75, is currently battling a string of corruption allegations and Ramaphosa has in recent weeks pledged to make tackling graft one of his top priorities.