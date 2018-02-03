Bheki Cele accuses Ace Magashule of destroying the ANC

The 16-member PTT appointed by Magashule included members of both factions in the province — those who supported former provincial chairman Senzo Mchunu and Sihle Zikalala who defeated him in the contested 2015 elective conference which has since been annulled by the court.

But Mchunu’s supporters have rejected the composition of the PTT which is dominated by members of the unlawful Zikalala provincial executive committee which has been suspended by the NEC.

Cele‚ who openly campaigned for Ramaphosa‚ told ANC supporters that the party will not ignore unity and will not stop working for it.

He also called on party supporters to stop wearing T-shirts that promoted factionalism ahead of the ANC elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg in December.

“I had said that whoever will win and become ANC president I will be there to support them. I openly said who I supported and I never hid that. Now I have the president. When the president is elected he is our president.”

He said while he was ashamed to be a member of the old ANC NEC “I am not ashamed to be a member of this ANC NEC”.

He said the NEC was dealing with complaints about the composition of the interim provincial task team and encouraged ANC members to choose the names of people they want to be part of it.

“I heard you complained that it is not balanced and that is being dealt with. The provinces should choose the names of the people who should be part of the PTT which will then be sent to the NEC for approval‚” he said.

He also urged members not to be part of those destroying the unity of the ANC.

“If there are people who want to do that let them go.”