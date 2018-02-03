Zuma’s fate in hands of ANC top six officials, as clock ticks on state of the nation address

By tomorrow South Africans will know whether or not President Jacob Zuma will deliver this year’s state of the nation address scheduled for Thursday.

A beleaguered Zuma is this evening expected to meet with the top six officials of the ANC at his presidential home of Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria, where his future as the president of the country is expected to be discussed.

The top six leaders of the ANC are meeting Zuma on the mandate of the party’s highest decision-making structures in between conferences, the national executive committee and the national working committee, after they resolved in the last two weeks that Zuma should step down as head of state and government following his ousting as party president.