Politics

DA requests PSC to probe Muthambi for alleged abuse of office

04 February 2018
Faith Muthambi. File photo.
Image: Supplied.

The Democratic Alliance has written to the Public Service Commission (PSC) asking that it launch an investigation into possible abuse of office by Minister of Public Service and Administration Faith Muthambi.

DA shadow minister of public service and administration Desiree van der Walt said this follows allegations that Muthambi's private office has grown to 40 people‚ some of whom include friends and family.

“The allegations facing Minister Muthambi are serious and a direct contravention of the Ministerial Handbook which mandates her to only have 10 appointments in her private office‚” Van der Walt said.

She added that South Africans needed full disclosure on who had been hired to work in Muthambi’s office and what their roles and number of staff were.

